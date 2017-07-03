Hotter-than-normal June ranked third driest on record in Washington
While it wasn't an excessively hot month, a serious dryness problem developed in June . Just 1.13 inches of rain fell all month, compared to the normal of 3.78 inches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is White House Honor and Responsibility
|20 min
|Liar in Chief
|12
|Trump steals money from poor people
|33 min
|Liar in Chief
|17
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|44 min
|spocko
|1,437
|How was the iran deal good for america
|45 min
|Liar in Chief
|11
|Christie is big fat beached whale
|49 min
|mexicantrumpsuppo...
|4
|No trampcare bill, republicans fail after 7 years
|51 min
|Liar in Chief
|38
|Obummmer not given up: meeting with Muslim Pere...
|56 min
|Liar in Chief
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC