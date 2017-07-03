Hotter-than-normal June ranked third ...

Hotter-than-normal June ranked third driest on record in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

While it wasn't an excessively hot month, a serious dryness problem developed in June . Just 1.13 inches of rain fell all month, compared to the normal of 3.78 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is White House Honor and Responsibility 20 min Liar in Chief 12
Trump steals money from poor people 33 min Liar in Chief 17
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 44 min spocko 1,437
How was the iran deal good for america 45 min Liar in Chief 11
Christie is big fat beached whale 49 min mexicantrumpsuppo... 4
No trampcare bill, republicans fail after 7 years 51 min Liar in Chief 38
Obummmer not given up: meeting with Muslim Pere... 56 min Liar in Chief 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,603 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC