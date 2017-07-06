He became a violent criminal at age 13, then later turned his life...
He became a violent criminal at age 13, then later turned his life around, only to be fatally shot Wednesday Malachi Yisrael is seen on a construction site in Northeast Washington on Oct. 29, 2013. He was fatally shot Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals, isn't your retirement growing?
|21 min
|Civic Infidel
|3
|trump should show americans his tax records are...
|26 min
|Civic Infidel
|57
|Democrats blocking fake voter investigation
|34 min
|Civic Infidel
|1
|Was pelosi right
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
|How was the iran deal good for america
|1 hr
|Aponi
|19
|inpeach trump now hes unfit for president
|1 hr
|Who is this
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC