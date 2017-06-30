Fliers backing 'pizzagate' theory app...

Fliers backing 'pizzagate' theory appear in Tenleytown

Fliers touting 'pizzagate' theory that Hillary Clinton abused children in a basement appear in the DC neighborhood where a man opened fire at a restaurant while 'investigating the bizarre claims' Internet users claimed a child sex abuse ring supposedly linked to Hillary Clinton and her campaign chairman John Podesta was being run out of a DC restaurant The theory was bolstered by far right wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who later issued an apology for promoting the lie Edgar Welch, 29, believed the theory and took it upon himself in a twisted vigilante pursuit to shoot into the restaurant to see if children were held captive Neighbors who received the fliers are upset as the conspiracy theory resulted in the violent shooting by Welch at Comet Ping Pong restaurant six months ago Residents in a Washington DC neighborhood are upset over fliers claiming the completely ... (more)

