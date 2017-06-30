Fliers backing 'pizzagate' theory appear in DC neighborhood
Residents in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood are upset over fliers that claim the so-called "pizzagate" conspiracy theory is real. NBC4 Washington reported Sunday that the fliers showed up in the Tenleytown neighborhood where a man fired a gun inside a pizza restaurant last year.
