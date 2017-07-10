Driver Who Struck Woman Charged in Similar Crash 2 Years Ago
A man who was behind the wheel when his dump truck mowed over a woman in D.C. Tuesday has been involved in a similar crash in the past, sources tell News4. Ismael Alvarez was driving the large dump truck that struck and injured a woman as she was crossing the street Tuesday morning on South Dakota Avenue NW and 33rd Street NW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton as POTUS: loser......
|8 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
|Burn in Hell David Wildstein
|10 min
|news
|1
|So Trump is a Russian Crybaby
|10 min
|Civic Infidel
|8
|Why are the majorty of felons demo
|11 min
|Civic Infidel
|37
|Collusion is a violation of the Anti TRUST Laws
|12 min
|news
|1
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|18 min
|iamcuriousnow
|955
|Most US abortions are Republican women by far
|48 min
|apunni
|9
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC