Driver Who Struck Woman Charged in Similar Crash 2 Years Ago

A man who was behind the wheel when his dump truck mowed over a woman in D.C. Tuesday has been involved in a similar crash in the past, sources tell News4. Ismael Alvarez was driving the large dump truck that struck and injured a woman as she was crossing the street Tuesday morning on South Dakota Avenue NW and 33rd Street NW.

