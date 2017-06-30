Departing Air Force Undersecretary Warns of Budget Uncertainty
Lisa Disbrow joined the Air Force in 1985 with her sights set on a career in intelligence. The Cold War was still hot when she first began watching the Soviet Union's moves as a second lieutenant with the Air Force's Indication and Warning Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop the Sweeney-Christie-Norcross Shutdown!
|29 min
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Christie, Sweeney and Norcross shit down NJ
|36 min
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Kates law
|51 min
|District10
|2
|Demos foaming at the mouth again
|55 min
|District10
|2
|Russian amb. visited White House 22 times....
|56 min
|District10
|26
|Mika bleeding from her face....
|1 hr
|District10
|71
|How did trump win
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC