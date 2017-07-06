D.C. police say man shot by officer i...

D.C. police say man shot by officer in NW Washington had raised gun

A man who was shot and wounded by a D.C. police officer Wednesday night in the Park View neighborhood of Northwest Washington raised a handgun toward the officer who fired, authorities said in a statement. The man, identified as Kenneth Burley, 28, of Southeast, was taken to a hospital.

