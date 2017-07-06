D.C. police say man shot by officer in NW Washington had raised gun
A man who was shot and wounded by a D.C. police officer Wednesday night in the Park View neighborhood of Northwest Washington raised a handgun toward the officer who fired, authorities said in a statement. The man, identified as Kenneth Burley, 28, of Southeast, was taken to a hospital.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama breaking the Logan act arrest him
|4 min
|Wall specialist
|1
|Contractor's criminal record
|11 min
|John
|1
|Time for tramp conman to go kiss Putin's ring!
|30 min
|Liar in Chief
|9
|Elizabeth Warren refuses DNA test!!!
|1 hr
|Old Vet
|21
|trump has made a big protest in g 20 summit
|2 hr
|Liar in Chief
|3
|inpeach trump now hes unfit for president
|2 hr
|Aponi
|2
|After Scalise shooting, congressman wants conce...
|2 hr
|davy
|13
