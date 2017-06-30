Congressman wants to allow CCDW in DC Read Story Chris Williams
Co-sponsors are signing on to a plan from one Kentucky lawmaker in an effort to prevent shootings like the one at the Republican baseball practice. The answer? Allow carry and conceal permit owners to have their firearms in Washington, DC.
