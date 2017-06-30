Congressman wants to allow CCDW in DC...

Congressman wants to allow CCDW in DC Read Story Chris Williams

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Co-sponsors are signing on to a plan from one Kentucky lawmaker in an effort to prevent shootings like the one at the Republican baseball practice. The answer? Allow carry and conceal permit owners to have their firearms in Washington, DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 5 min Cat 652
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 5 hr Quirky 1,444
Under obama 7 hr Aponi 18
Trump steals money from poor people 8 hr Aponi 22
How did trump win 8 hr Barbarian Trumps 23
Syrian freedom fighter 8 hr Aponi 1
Hellos and Hugs 8 hr PEACE 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,992 • Total comments across all topics: 282,225,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC