Budget and Leadership Problems Plague 2020 Census, Raising Concern on Capitol Hill

Friday Jul 7

It is getting into crunch time for the Census Bureau as it prepares for the 2020 decennial headcount, and members of Congress and outside groups alike are expressing deep concern about the agency's preparation. Key oversight lawmakers in both the House and Senate have sent letters in recent days seeking assurances that the census will go off without a hitch.

