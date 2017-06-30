ABA Day draws bar leaders to Capitol ...

ABA Day draws bar leaders to Capitol Hill to meet with Congress

13 hrs ago Read more: ABA Journal

Over 400 bar leaders from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands converged on Capitol Hill for hundreds of face-to-face meetings with members of Congress during the 21st annual ABA Day in Washington, D.C., which was held April 25-27. ABA Day, coordinated each year by the Governmental Affairs Office, provides an opportunity for ABA members to convey the association's views on priority issues of importance to the legal profession.

