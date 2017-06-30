ABA Day draws bar leaders to Capitol Hill to meet with Congress

Over 400 bar leaders from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands converged on Capitol Hill for hundreds of face-to-face meetings with members of Congress during the 21st annual ABA Day in Washington, D.C., which was held April 25-27. ABA Day, coordinated each year by the Governmental Affairs Office, provides an opportunity for ABA members to convey the association's views on priority issues of importance to the legal profession.

