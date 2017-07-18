18 States Sue Betsy DeVos And Educati...

18 States Sue Betsy DeVos And Education Dept. Over Delay Of Borrower Defense Rule

5 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, seen here testifying on Capitol Hill last month, is accused of unlawfully delaying a federal rule stemming from the Obama administration. Attorneys General from Massachusetts, New York, and 16 other states filed suit against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her department Thursday, accusing DeVos of breaking federal law and giving free rein to for-profit colleges by rescinding the Borrower Defense Rule.

Washington, DC

