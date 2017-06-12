Zinke recommends diminishing size of ...

Zinke recommends diminishing size of Bears Ears but says area...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke greets the media in attendance at a brief press conference after having met with members of the Bears Ears Commission Sunday at the Bureau of Land Management office at the Gateway in Salt Lake City, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke greets the media in attendance at a brief press conference after having met with members of the Bears Ears Commission Sunday at the Bureau of Land Management office at the Gateway in Salt Lake City, Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ha s donald duck von trmp been identified ? 36 min Aponi 22
Democrats eating themselvs.... 40 min Aponi 15
#LIAR n Chief 45 min Aponi 3
the duck is done 48 min Aponi 4
Donald Duck Von Trump ( REPENT) 1 hr Aponi 12
Getting closer to the airplane talk bill and Lo... 1 hr Wall specialist 1
If trump fires mueller Schiff says that congres... 1 hr Wall specialist 9
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC