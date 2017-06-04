Youth is arrested in Northwest Washin...

Youth is arrested in Northwest Washington robbery

A man was beaten and robbed Sunday in Northwest, police said. Authorities arrested a 17-year-old and charged him in the robbery and several other offenses.

