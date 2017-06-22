Yorba Linda's first dog park, named f...

Yorba Linda's first dog park, named for Nixon's dog Checkers, opens Monday

A grand opening ceremony for Checkers Dog Park, in reference to President Richard Nixon's cocker spaniel, will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, June 26 on a half-acre upper slope at Jean Woodard Park. Photo courtesy of the city of Yorba Linda.

