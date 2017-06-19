Yet Another Game of Thrones Pop-Up Is...

Yet Another Game of Thrones Pop-Up Is Coming to Shaw

13 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

After a series of wildly successful pop-ups , Derek Brown and Angie Fetherston 's Drink Company will launch a Game of Thrones -themed watering hole in Shaw on June 21. Given the long lines at their past pop-ups-and excitement from GOT fans, including a friendly mention from author George RR Martin himself-the wait time may be significant. At least that's what neighbor Drift on 7th is betting on for its own menu of Game of Thrones -inspired fare.

