Yet Another Game of Thrones Pop-Up Is Coming to Shaw

After a series of wildly successful pop-ups , Derek Brown and Angie Fetherston 's Drink Company will launch a Game of Thrones -themed watering hole in Shaw on June 21. Given the long lines at their past pop-ups-and excitement from GOT fans, including a friendly mention from author George RR Martin himself-the wait time may be significant. At least that's what neighbor Drift on 7th is betting on for its own menu of Game of Thrones -inspired fare.

