Woman fatally shot in Northeast Washington, police say
There have been 51 homicides in the District so far this year, down 15 percent from the 60 at this time in 2016, according to D.C. police statistics. A woman was fatally shot early Wednesday inside an apartment in the Deanwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.
