With two arcing insulators and a Red ...

With two arcing insulators and a Red Line meltdown, Metro riders wonder: What did SafeTrack achieve?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Metro's SafeTrack maintenance program launched on June, 4 2016, and ends on June 25, 2017. For Metro, the two arcing incidents that clobbered the Red Line during Friday morning's commute may have come at the worst possible moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pictures of democraps crying bwahaha hilarious 1 hr Civic Infidel 4
hey army vet & other bozo libs ... 1 hr Civic Infidel 12
ignore them? 1 hr Civic Infidel 12
Bannon Breitbart media blitz spammer trolls, he... 1 hr Civic Infidel 35
Elizabeth Warren: Another Corporate Democrat 1 hr Civic Infidel 3
Will Elizabeth Warren be our next President? 1 hr Civic Infidel 18
Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual 1 hr Civic Infidel 33
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC