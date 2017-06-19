Why Republicans are struggling mighti...

Why Republicans are struggling mightily to overhaul tax code

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this March 31, 2017, file photo, The U.S. Capitol is seen in the distance as rain falls on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. Why are Republicans struggling mightily to reach a consensus on how to overhaul the nation's tax system? The GOP is supposed to be really good at cutting taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 26 min bad bob 1,233
Delusional Democrats 34 min Aponi 10
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 1 hr mister penisberg 74
Tramp conman said he would testify 100% 1 hr Liar in Chief 7
Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual 2 hr Liar in Chief 40
Why the 4-5-07 ROGUE FBI is out to get TRUMP 2 hr Diana Vickery 3
ok rep party whats up with healthcare what have... 3 hr people that care 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC