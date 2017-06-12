White House denies Trump wants Mueller out, but heat's on
Deputy AG Rosenstein says he's seen no basis to fire special counsel probing contacts between Trump campaign and Russia. WASHINGTON - The White House has finally ended a day of speculation about whether Donald Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller , saying the president has "no intention" of doing so.
