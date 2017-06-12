What to Do in Washington, D.C.
On the roof terrace of the five-story National Gallery of Art , with expansive views of Constitution Avenue, Katharina Fritsch's "Hahn/Cock" stands 15 feet tall . His cobalt exteriors gleam in the sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's put up or shut up Tramp conman crime famil...
|2 min
|Moe Greens optome...
|2
|Trump and Norcross
|3 min
|Lee
|1
|Jeff Sessions to prosecute James Comey for perj...
|15 min
|US Army Vet
|2
|A pony's a$$ ........
|23 min
|US Army Vet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Donald Duck Von Trump ( REPENT)
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|14
|Did Carlos Slim and The New York Times cheat on...
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC