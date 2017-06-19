Westeros Comes to Washington: How a D...

Westeros Comes to Washington: How a DC 'Game of Thrones' Pop-Up Bar Came to Be

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: /film

Bar-goers mill about a 3,000-square-foot sprawl of weirwood trees, Westerosi sigil banners, and a looming sculpture of a dragon's head. Some take pictures by the impressive replica Iron Throne while a few others excitedly point at a wall imitating the Hall of Faces, their own likeness used to create the eerie white plaster masks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at /film.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Comey visited NYT today 57 min Wall specialist 1
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 58 min Lawrence Wolf 25
Iran deal 1 hr Civic Infidel 2
Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual 1 hr Civic Infidel 9
It could happen here 1 hr Civic Infidel 2
Bono with Paul Ryan to fund a global fund pfffttt 1 hr Wall specialist 1
Bannon Breitbart media blitz spammer trolls, he... 1 hr Aponi 28
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC