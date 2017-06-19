Washington memorial for Nabra Hassane...

Washington memorial for Nabra Hassanen set on fire

A memorial Washingtonians set up at the Dupont Circle roundabout for a Muslim teenager who was killed by an illegal immigrant last week was set on fire Wednesday, local fire officials reported Wednesday afternoon. Mourners had set up a display at the center of the NW D.C. neighborhood's fountain to honor 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, who investigators believe was murdered by 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torris early Sunday.

