Washington memorial for Nabra Hassanen set on fire
A memorial Washingtonians set up at the Dupont Circle roundabout for a Muslim teenager who was killed by an illegal immigrant last week was set on fire Wednesday, local fire officials reported Wednesday afternoon. Mourners had set up a display at the center of the NW D.C. neighborhood's fountain to honor 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, who investigators believe was murdered by 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torris early Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|6 min
|Ronald
|551
|Why do republicans hate Americans so much
|9 min
|Liar in Chief
|8
|Donald Trump( HAS REPENTED )
|13 min
|repent now
|14
|Leave Donald Trump Alone ( REPENT)
|15 min
|repent now
|31
|Jim Carrey And Katy Perry ( REPENT)
|16 min
|repent now
|7
|muslims call liberals / democrats
|16 min
|Liar in Chief
|14
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|26 min
|bad bob
|922
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC