Warner: 'Unthinkable' if Trumpa

MAY 16: Reporters surround Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Sen. Mark Warner as he heads for his party's weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. WASHINGTON - "It would be unthinkable," said Sen. Mark Warner, if President Trump pressured former FBI Director James Comey to back off an investigation of his former national security adviser, Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.