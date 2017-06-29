Virginia man fatally shot in Northeas...

Virginia man fatally shot in Northeast Washington

About 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of 46th Street NE for the report of the sounds of gunshots, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 33-year-old Jeffery Lawrence King, of Woodbridge, dead at the scene.

