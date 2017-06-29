Virginia man fatally shot in Northeast Washington
About 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of 46th Street NE for the report of the sounds of gunshots, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 33-year-old Jeffery Lawrence King, of Woodbridge, dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The United Separation of America
|42 min
|uso
|7
|The 4th of Ju - liars
|49 min
|the 4th of u-liars
|6
|The American flag
|1 hr
|Pen-nie
|9
|Isis fighters cant find jobs
|1 hr
|Aponi
|6
|Mika bleeding from her face....
|2 hr
|Aponi
|35
|Christie sold out Charles Kushner for George No...
|2 hr
|News
|1
|Judge Jerome Simandle imcompetent
|2 hr
|News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC