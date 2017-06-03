Vice President Pence Urges Congress t...

Vice President Pence Urges Congress to Complete Obamacare Repeal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged the Republican-controlled Congress to complete the job of dismantling Obamacare this summer and move on quickly to another big-ticket item on President Donald Trump's agenda: tax cuts. Speaking days before lawmakers return to Washington amid doubts about their ability to agree on legislation, Pence sought to add urgency to the debate by warning that consumers face dwindling access to Obamacare health coverage in some states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Griffin ( Repent) Acts 2 38 2 min Patriot 5
News Bernie Sanders blasts Trump's 'absurd' climate ... 4 min Patriot 9
A preview 25 min Aponi 4
Repent Donald Trump Repent 31 min Liar in Chief 4
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 2 hr Chilli J 478
comey............ 2 hr Liar in Chief 11
Ithica idiot bitchs about Hannity 2 hr Liar in Chief 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC