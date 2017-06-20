Vice President Pence, lawmakers donate blood in honor of shooting victims
The blood drive, held in a House office building on the U.S. Capitol complex, drew Pence, Capitol Hill staffers and members of Congress. Vice President Pence, lawmakers donate blood in honor of shooting victims The blood drive, held in a House office building on the U.S. Capitol complex, drew Pence, Capitol Hill staffers and members of Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian amb. visited White House 22 times....
|1 hr
|Pastor
|11
|Rigged elections in NJ
|1 hr
|Election Fraud
|1
|New Hillary Clinton probe...
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|1
|You might be a demo nut cake if
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|9
|iowa muslims laughing at army vet & sic em ...
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|10
|Long Island highway sign defaced to 'Crooked Hi...
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|4
|hey army vet & other bozo libs ...
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC