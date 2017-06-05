Valley native fights charges, facing ...

Valley native fights charges, facing over 70 years after mass arrest at protest he was covering

A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. McAllen native and journalist Aaron CantAo was indicted May 30 on two counts of felony rioting, conspiracy and five counts of destruction of property.

