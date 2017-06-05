Valley native fights charges, facing over 70 years after mass arrest at protest he was covering
A protester shields his mouth and nose from gas fired by police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. McAllen native and journalist Aaron CantAo was indicted May 30 on two counts of felony rioting, conspiracy and five counts of destruction of property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The entire Obama administration under obstructi...
|6 min
|Wall specialist
|1
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|14 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|232
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|32 min
|JCPete
|683
|Trump haters Wrong AGAIN ?
|1 hr
|District10
|8
|Dianne Feinstein: "Investigate Loretta Lynch!"
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|11
|Democrats eating themselvs....
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|9
|trolling donald duck von dumbass
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|15
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC