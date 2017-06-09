Two Washington DC police officers str...

Two Washington DC police officers struck by pickup truck, driver arrested

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Fox News

Two D.C. police officers were struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Adams Morgan, authorities say. In addition to the officers, a Department of Public Works employee was injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russian collusion with Donald Trump 10 min Aponi 1
Benghazi vs Russia 14 min Aponi 5
News Sen. John McCain's bizarre questioning of Comey 40 min Civic Infidel 12
donald duck von dumbass 43 min Civic Infidel 5
Trump Lawyer a Conman 1 hr Aponi 12
Did comey break the law 1 hr Arrogance 9
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 1 hr peoples elbow 107
Again dems look stupid : Trump is vindicated 1 hr Civic Infidel 26
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC