Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ambassador's residence
D.C. police on Wednesday arrested two additional suspects in connection with a clash last month outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Northwest Washington, indicating a broadening of the investigation. One suspect, Sinan Narin of Virginia, was being processed in the District on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It was Donald Hitler Trump who started this hat...
|10 min
|So true lol
|5
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|13 min
|Ms Sassy
|315
|Trump is a demon
|18 min
|Patriot
|16
|Trump packing his bags?
|59 min
|Wall specialist
|8
|Pattern of Violence Against Republicans
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|8
|Muslim lover shoots Americans
|1 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|7
|Did the lifespan of Republicans SHRINK TODAY?
|2 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC