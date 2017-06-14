Two more men arrested in clash outsid...

Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ambassador's residence

D.C. police on Wednesday arrested two additional suspects in connection with a clash last month outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Northwest Washington, indicating a broadening of the investigation. One suspect, Sinan Narin of Virginia, was being processed in the District on Wednesday.

