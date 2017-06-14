Two men were stabbed during a confron...

Two men were stabbed during a confrontation with driver in Laurel

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Two men were hospitalized Wednesday night after they approached a vehicle with a baseball bat and were confronted by the driver who stabbed them on a Laurel street, Howard County police said. The incident happened in the 10100 block of Washington Blvd., where officers were called to investigate a report of two men being stabbed about 7 p.m., officials said in a statement.

