Turmoil in Washington: Should investors be nervous? Why The Motley Fool says shareholders need to take a longer view Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tNEmCk If you feel like you're suffering from whiplash due to the amount of political news pouring out of Washington D.C., you're not alone. With headlines swirling non-stop and gridlock seemingly halting President Trump's proposed tax cuts for corporations and investment in infrastructure, it's no surprise that many market watchers aren't sure what to expect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.