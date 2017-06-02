Trump's plan to gut EPA gets cool reception on Capitol Hill

In this June 2, 2017 file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is seen in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Lawmakers concerned about curbing pollution and a warming planet gave a cool reception to President Donald Trump's environmental chief on Thursday, June 15, 2017, as he defended the administration's proposal to sharply reduce the budget of his own agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.