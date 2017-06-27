Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalation overseas
While Washington is fixated on President Trump's tweets, antics, lies and Russiagate, the administration is ramping up a stealth escalation of our military involvement across the Middle East. As Naomi Klein warns , Trump's "rolling shock of the chaos and spectacle" distracts from radical actions both at home and abroad.
#1 7 hrs ago
You mean the chaos orchestrated by the DNC? Ok now I agree.
Every card that falls reveals yet another phony act of the DNC to seek revenge for the election lost without consideration of the future for America.
United States
#2 6 hrs ago
The DemocRATS are shooting blanks (well, except for James Hodgkinson) and have NO platform beyond "I hate Trump!". They'd better get used to finishing 2nd place from now on....
