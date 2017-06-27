Trump's chaos is covering for stealth...

Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalation overseas

There are 2 comments on the The Washington Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalation overseas. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

While Washington is fixated on President Trump's tweets, antics, lies and Russiagate, the administration is ramping up a stealth escalation of our military involvement across the Middle East. As Naomi Klein warns , Trump's "rolling shock of the chaos and spectacle" distracts from radical actions both at home and abroad.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
HillaryFourty6

Groton, CT

#1 7 hrs ago
You mean the chaos orchestrated by the DNC? Ok now I agree.

Every card that falls reveals yet another phony act of the DNC to seek revenge for the election lost without consideration of the future for America.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Civic Infidel

United States

#2 6 hrs ago
The DemocRATS are shooting blanks (well, except for James Hodgkinson) and have NO platform beyond "I hate Trump!". They'd better get used to finishing 2nd place from now on....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump said he would repel and replace obama care 2 min Civic Infidel 3
Donald Trump is a traitor...... in cahoots with... 7 min Civic Infidel 11
Obama's under FIRE.... 8 min Civic Infidel 3
Fox to take over MSNBC 9 min Civic Infidel 16
Why wouldn't Republicans want Americans to see ... 10 min Civic Infidel 39
Dead Democrat voters: busted!!!! 11 min Civic Infidel 8
CNN veritas from today spreading like wildfire ... 12 min Civic Infidel 7
Make up a boatload of ignorant nonsense distrac... 2 hr Civic Infidel 27
Baron Trump ROGUE FBI threat links . 2 hr Diana Vickery 21
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC