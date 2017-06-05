Trump won't try to block Comey's test...

Trump won't try to block Comey's testimony

17 hrs ago

President Trump will not invoke executive privilege over conversations with James Comey, a spokesperson said Monday, clearing the way for the ex-FBI director's testimony before Congress on Thursday. Trump won't try to block James Comey's testimony President Trump will not invoke executive privilege over conversations with James Comey, a spokesperson said Monday, clearing the way for the ex-FBI director's testimony before Congress on Thursday.

