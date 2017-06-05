Trump won't try to block Comey's testimony
President Trump will not invoke executive privilege over conversations with James Comey, a spokesperson said Monday, clearing the way for the ex-FBI director's testimony before Congress on Thursday. Trump won't try to block James Comey's testimony President Trump will not invoke executive privilege over conversations with James Comey, a spokesperson said Monday, clearing the way for the ex-FBI director's testimony before Congress on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liar in chief & donald duck von tramp ....
|14 min
|Aponi
|13
|The duck and distractions
|34 min
|Aponi
|1
|Al gore the lying bastard
|1 hr
|Aponi
|9
|Make up a boatload of ignorant nonsense distrac...
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|7
|Was this a good thing
|1 hr
|Aponi
|3
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|2 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|561
|Aponi is a.........
|2 hr
|Aponi
|18
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC