Trump wants executive privilege - just not in those words
In Russia probe, Trump wants executive privilege - but without invoking it Attorney General won't answer questions about his discussions with President Trump. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: https://usat.ly/2ss1JEj Attorney General Jeff Sessions raised the specter of executive privilege eight times during his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chump, The Great Divider
|14 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|12
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|15 min
|Erl
|321
|Dmitry Firtash and George Norcross follow the m...
|22 min
|Tom
|1
|Both the President and the Vice President of th...
|28 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|pence hires lawyers
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|2
|Pattern of Violence Against Republicans
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
|Just Dumb People In This Country
|3 hr
|Fighter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC