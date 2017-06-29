Trump, Putin to meet at G20 summit in Germany
President Donald Trump will arrive in Hamburg one week from Thursday to face Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking office. The White House confirmed that the two leaders would huddle on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the northern German city.
