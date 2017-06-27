Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. Earns LEED Silver
The hotel's original structure was completed in 1899, posing a rare challenge to meet the strict guidelines set by the U.S. Green Building Council . The project consisted of renovating every aspect of the structure, ultimately developing 263 guestrooms and suites, and expansive public areas including Benjamin Bar and Lounge and BLT Prime by David Burke, The Spa by Ivanka Trump, 38,000 sq.
