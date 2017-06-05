'Trump Dooms Nation': LGBTQ Protester...

'Trump Dooms Nation': LGBTQ Protesters March On Washington

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

Many LGBTQ Americans thought that marriage meant the end of political protests, but Donald Trump's policies have brought tens of thousands to the streets of the nation's capital. WASHINGTON-President Donald Trump may have spent Sunday at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, but LGBTQ protesters hope that the self-described "ally" could hear their dissatisfaction with his administration's policies all the way from the nation's capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dianne Feinstein: "Investigate Loretta Lynch!" 36 min Civic Infidel 12
The entire Obama administration under obstructi... 37 min Civic Infidel 2
Democrats eating themselvs.... 56 min Aponi 10
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 232
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 2 hr JCPete 683
Trump haters Wrong AGAIN ? 2 hr District10 8
trolling donald duck von dumbass 3 hr Civic Infidel 15
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,517 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC