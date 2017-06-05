'Trump Dooms Nation': LGBTQ Protesters March On Washington
Many LGBTQ Americans thought that marriage meant the end of political protests, but Donald Trump's policies have brought tens of thousands to the streets of the nation's capital. WASHINGTON-President Donald Trump may have spent Sunday at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, but LGBTQ protesters hope that the self-described "ally" could hear their dissatisfaction with his administration's policies all the way from the nation's capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Feinstein: "Investigate Loretta Lynch!"
|36 min
|Civic Infidel
|12
|The entire Obama administration under obstructi...
|37 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
|Democrats eating themselvs....
|56 min
|Aponi
|10
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|232
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|2 hr
|JCPete
|683
|Trump haters Wrong AGAIN ?
|2 hr
|District10
|8
|trolling donald duck von dumbass
|3 hr
|Civic Infidel
|15
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC