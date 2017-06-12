Trump Cabinet Officers Urge on Republicans in Georgia Race

Trying to stave off a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet officers returned to Atlanta's traditionally conservative suburbs Saturday and urged Republican voters to maintain the GOP's monopoly control in Washington. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, a former two-term Georgia governor, took sharp aim at Republican Karen Handel's opponent in Tuesday's congressional runoff election, Democrat Jon Ossoff, 30,who has raised more than $23 million from people around the country hoping for a victory that could turn the tide on Trump.

