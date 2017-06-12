Trump Cabinet Officers Urge on Republicans in Georgia Race
Trying to stave off a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet officers returned to Atlanta's traditionally conservative suburbs Saturday and urged Republican voters to maintain the GOP's monopoly control in Washington. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, a former two-term Georgia governor, took sharp aim at Republican Karen Handel's opponent in Tuesday's congressional runoff election, Democrat Jon Ossoff, 30,who has raised more than $23 million from people around the country hoping for a victory that could turn the tide on Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|16 min
|Chilli J
|751
|Why wouldn't Republicans want Americans to see ...
|25 min
|Civic Infidel
|4
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|36 min
|swampmudd
|435
|North Korea beware: Trump and we are going to d...
|51 min
|The Man
|15
|Suffering from pain and Anxiety and u Needs Med...
|2 hr
|maxp
|1
|Why ROGUE 4-5-07 linked FBI is on TRUMP.
|2 hr
|Liar in Chief
|7
|Did Tramp conman throw a party for a bill he di...
|2 hr
|Liar in Chief
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC