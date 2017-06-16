This $3 falafel sandwich is one of th...

This $3 falafel sandwich is one of the best cheap meals in Washington

How did you most recently spend $3? Your morning cup of coffee? A single macaron at LadurA©e ? A totally unsatisfying vending machine purchase? Here's something better to consider for next time: The falafel sandwich at the recently opened Falafel Inc. in Georgetown. The neighborhood where money seems to disappear as easily as the air you exhale is now home to one of the best cheap meals in Washington.

