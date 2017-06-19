The US military doesn't seem to be on board with Trump's...
Days after President Donald Trump returned from first trip abroad, stopping in Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Italy, the Saudis - along with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain - cut ties with Qatar, halting traffic on sea, air, and land and ordering Qatari citizens to leave the Gulf states within two weeks. The move amounted to a significant fracture of the relative stability the Gulf had enjoyed in comparison to the turmoil embroiling the wider region and would be a hindrance on US-led efforts to deescalate tensions elsewhere in the Middle East.
