The student newspaper at George Washington University might lose its off-campus housing soon

The student newspaper at George Washington University may soon move from off-campus to university-provided housing, potentially threatening the future independence of the operation, according to an email sent by Read More The student newspaper at George Washington University may soon move from off-campus to university-provided housing, potentially threatening the future independence of the operation, according to an email sent by the GW Hatchet's Board of Directors.

