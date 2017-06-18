The State Department just broke a promise to minority and female recruits
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 13. Dozens of young minority and female State Department recruits received startling and unwelcome news last week: They would not be able to soon join the Foreign Service despite having been promised that opportunity. Their saga is just the latest sign that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's rush to slash the size of the State Department without a plan is harming diplomacy and having negative unintended effects.
