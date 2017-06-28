The Senate Health Care Bill Could Make Premiums Skyrocket

FEBRUARY 05: House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan questions Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Elmendorf during a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill February 5, 2014 in Washington, DC. Committee members questioned Elmendorf about the latest projections by the CBO, which says the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, will affect supply and demand for labor, leading to a net reduction of about 2.5 million full-time jobs by 2024.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.