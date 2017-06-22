The Scalise shooting won't bring peac...

The Scalise shooting won't bring peace to Congress

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A Republican supporter holds up a sign before Democratic and Republican lawmakers face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on June 15. In the wake of last week's attack ahead of the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game, pundits and politicians came out of the woodwork, issuing calls for solidarity. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise had been rushed to the hospital with bullet wounds, and four other people - including two Capitol Police officers - were injured .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 14 min spud 29
Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual 19 min Aponi 10
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 29 min spud 594
Who can tell us all what's in the secret gop he... 59 min District10 41
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 1 hr spud 982
Bannon Breitbart media blitz spammer trolls, he... 2 hr Aponi 29
muslims acti like wild animals dont want to as... 2 hr IOWAKID2345654333 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC