The president whose ghost is haunting the White House

The ghost of Andrew Johnson, America's 17th president and the first to be impeached, is haunting the White House. Echoes of Johnson's footsteps can be detected in the 45th president's policies and conduct, including Donald Trump's rash, ill-advised decision to unceremoniously fire FBI Director James B. Comey.

