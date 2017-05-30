The Latest: Pence says climate decisi...

The Latest: Pence says climate decision is 'refreshing'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The Latest on President Donald Trump's announcement that he's pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. : In an interview with Fox News' "Fox & Friends," Pence says the climate deal would have burdened taxpayers and he doesn't understand why Democrats have made the issue a priority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 13 min Ronald 438
debbie wasserman schultz busted .... 19 min inky dinky 1 6
if i only had a brain....... 44 min yellowbrickroad 1
Celebrating Trump's Resignation? 1 hr bobby1 18
will the white house try to stop comey 1 hr Civic Infidel 16
kathy griffin says trump family bullied her,lol 1 hr Civic Infidel 2
Will cathy and hillary 1 hr Civic Infidel 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC