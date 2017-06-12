The Latest: Dem lawmaker warns Trump against firing Mueller

Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., right, with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., listens as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, before the committee's hearing about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to board Air Force One for a trip to Miami to deliver a speech on Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.