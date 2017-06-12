The Latest: Dem lawmaker warns Trump ...

The Latest: Dem lawmaker warns Trump against firing Mueller

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., right, with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., listens as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, before the committee's hearing about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to board Air Force One for a trip to Miami to deliver a speech on Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who can tell us all what's in the secret gop he... 1 min Wall specialist 13
Does a great leader who only hires the best usu... 23 min Donald duck Von T... 8
Alex Jones Has Made FOX NEWS ( REPENT) 45 min HTH 5
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 46 min District10 378
George Norcross Abscam 47 min Civic Infidel 2
A message from God to George Norcross 48 min Civic Infidel 2
Vice President Mike Pence hold fundraiser for m... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 3
Why did James hodgkinson do it 1 hr Wall specialist 29
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC