The GOP is working stealthily to shred health and financial protections for ordinary Americans
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 2. The bars opened early in Washington and elsewhere last Thursday, as more than 19 million Americans tuned in when the networks and cable news channels carried live former FBI director James B. Comey's riveting testimony in the intensifying scandals around President Trump. The media covers Trump's derelictions 24/7.
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|19 min
|spud
|699
|suppoded Russian hacking
|1 hr
|right be4 sept 2016
|1
|Jeff Sessions to prosecute James Comey for perj...
|1 hr
|US Army Vet
|4
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|241
|Goggle Donald Trump-biblical prophecy
|2 hr
|US Army Vet
|1
|The meaning of your name is......
|2 hr
|US Army Vet
|5
|A pony's a$$ ........
|2 hr
|US Army Vet
|3
