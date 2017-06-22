The Game of Thrones Pop-Up Bar Should...

The Game of Thrones Pop-Up Bar Should Be the Last Hurrah for a DC Obsession

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

A lot of thoughts swirl in the Game of Thrones fan's head upon stepping into DC cocktail maven Derek Brown' s spirituous tribute to HBO's hit series about swords, dragons, and power-brokering. Is this a fantasy convention? A Renaissance fair? An escapist retreat from a dismal reality? Brown has had great success transforming his trio of Shaw establishments into seasonally themed venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 3 min release the hounds 1,006
Who can tell us all what's in the secret gop he... 6 min Redneck 56
News Wheelchair users dragged away from McConnell's ... 7 min Ronald 32
A** toot leader 22 min Why 1
Trumps mistakes 44 min Aponi 2
How much longer 45 min Aponi 5
Hillary Clinton: hospitalized, condition not ... 50 min District10 10
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC