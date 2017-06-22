The Game of Thrones Pop-Up Bar Should Be the Last Hurrah for a DC Obsession

A lot of thoughts swirl in the Game of Thrones fan's head upon stepping into DC cocktail maven Derek Brown' s spirituous tribute to HBO's hit series about swords, dragons, and power-brokering. Is this a fantasy convention? A Renaissance fair? An escapist retreat from a dismal reality? Brown has had great success transforming his trio of Shaw establishments into seasonally themed venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.